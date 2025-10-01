Peaches whippets the floor with her competitors at NZ dog show in Rangiora

Photo: John Cosgrove

A four-year-old female whippet named Peaches was named best in show at the national dog show in Canterbury, giving her owners their second title in two years.

Bonnymead Peaches N Cream's owners, Hank Faifua and Tony Fox, from Benbridge Whippets, Kaiapoi, claimed the title on Sunday at the four-day Purina Pro Plan National Dog Show in Rangiora's Mainpower Stadium.

Hank and Tony also won the title last year with Maddie, the first whippet to ever be named best in show at the national event.

"It topped off a fantastic week of competitions for us and her," said Hank.

"It also tops a fantastic year so far for our little princess, as she’s been winning multiple best in show awards at all breeds shows up and down the country this year."

Peaches. Photo: Benbridge Whippets

The pair imported Peaches from Australia to New Zealand four years ago, buying her off champion whippet breeder and retired show judge Noreen Harris.

Hank said Peaches' win was a fitting tribute to the work Noreen has achieved over the many years she has been breeding whippets.

The pair have been whippet breeders for 20 years.

Photo: John Cosgrove

"We saw our first Whippet at a show in Auckland and just fell in love with the breed.

"A week later, we had our first puppy, and our journey began.

"We love them, they are amazing dogs."

Photo: John Cosgrove

Hank says they have been studying the breed over the year.

"Working through the different parts of what it is that we think the standard for the whippet breed means to us and how we can look at improving the breed.

"And to do that, we have talked to and connected with many breeders and judges, and they have helped us achieve that goal of breeding a whippet that was fit for purpose.

"We are always learning and that keeps us passionate about the breed ."

Photo: John Cosgrove

Hank said MainPower Stadium was a fantastic venue for the national dog championship.

"It had a great atmosphere, everyone was fantastic, and it went really, really well.

"Peaches firstly won the best in breed against 40 other whippets, then she went on to win best of group in the hounds section against over 100 other hound dogs.

"Then to win the best in show award against the six best group dogs overall was fantastic, it was a very strong competition as many of the other dogs were in amazing conditions."

Hank and Tony held a special party for Peaches at home, even allowing her to eat some strawberries and cream cake.

"She has to keep her figure for the next competition coming up later this year," Hank said.

Nearly 1000 dogs compete at show

Keeping the Purina Pro Plan National Dog Show running on time was the only major headache for show director Martin Hewitt over the four days at MainPower Stadium.

Photo: John Cosgrove

Said Hewitt: "I am very pleased with how it all went.

"We managed to finish just 30 minutes over time, and that was great after four long days of competitions, involving nearly 1000 dogs and hundreds of breeders, handlers and spectators."

Photo: John Cosgrove

It was the first time the national dog show has been held in Rangiora, and Hewitt says it wouldn’t have been possible without the hard work and dedication of a large number of supporters, volunteers and owners.

"The venue was very well received, we had lots of really good comments from the members who attended and the staff at the stadium were fantastic."

Hewitt says they had to keep the show running on time, especially on the last day when they had a lot to get through.

"We were pleased at how it all went and a big thanks to our main sponsors Purina ProPlan and PD Insurance, with further support from Enterprise North Canterbury and Aritzo Real Estate."

He said a highlight of the weekend for him was receiving so many positive comments about the venue and facilities at the stadium.

"It’s the first time this has been held in the Waimakariri District. People were asking when we are next holding another dog show there.

"The families and owners, breeders and industry supporters really enjoyed it, saying it’s a great venue to hold events like this."

He said many of the visitors stayed and dined in the district.

Photo: John Cosgrove

Best in show winning owner Hank Faifua said it was an "awesome" venue to hold the national show in.

Photo: John Cosgrove

Contractors covered the stadium's wooden floor with carpet to preserve it, and erected a large marquee outside to allow breeders a space to pamper their dogs in preparation for the show.

There was also a large trade stall area and plenty of seating to watch the shows.

Another attraction was the NZ junior dog handlers title for competitors aged 12 to 18. Georgia Calman, 14, from Whanganui, claimed the award for the second year in a row.

She won a trip to attend and compete at the Crufts dog show in Birmingham in March next year.

Georgia's mother Penny said she will accompany her daughter, who is a student at Whanganui High School, to Crufts.

"Her trip this year was great and she learnt a lot, so this time she will know what to expect," Penny says.

Georgia is the third generation of breeders in her family, specialising in pugs.

The judges at the national show came from all over the world, including Portugal, Estonia and Canada.