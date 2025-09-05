Lyttelton women's safety advocate has windscreen smashed

The person behind an initiative to improve women’s safety in Lyttelton has had her car windscreen smashed.

Sarah Amazinnia first presented to the Te Pātaka o Rākaihautū Banks Peninsula Community Board in June on women’s safety after posting on Facebook about her experiences with predatory behaviour.

She documented more than 30 responses from Lyttelton women about their own experiences.

As a result, the Lyttelton Harbour Business Association has started putting drink testing kits behind bars and posters on bathroom doors, informing people to order an angel shot if they are being made to feel uncomfortable.

Amazinnia’s windscreen was smashed in the early morning hours of Saturday, August 23.

It was the only vehicle in the area that was damaged.

“I heard it. The impact of it shook my old house. I am really shaken by it and have been staying away from Lyttelton to give myself some time and space,” Amazinnia said.

Police have explored all lines of inquiry, but have no leads.

If they receive further information, it will be assessed to determine any further inquiries, a spokesperson said.

Amazinnia is currently preparing her second presentation to the community board on women’s safety.

She has put together a working group that is looking at safety initiatives from New Zealand and overseas.

It will also look at what implementing similar measures in Lyttelton might cost.

One is ‘Take 10’, a late night safe zone for vulnerable youth which has been trialled in Auckland and Wellington.

Amazinnia said there has been backlash to her speaking out on the issue of women’s safety.

“This has not been popular with some individuals in the community and these individuals have made it known in person, via messages, emails and media correspondence,” she said.