Speedway crash Lego creation to feature at brick show

Building her own Lego creations is all about storytelling for Canterbury's Abby Woods.

Describing herself as "artsy crafty", Woods became a brick-building enthusiast about five years ago.

She is currently preparing for her first-ever Ashburton Brick Show on Saturday, constructing her own Lego creation titled Motorsport.

One part of the 1.5m x 1.5m display features a model of a production racing car named Seagull.

In real life, Woods’ son James was driving Seagull on the Cromwell speedway when the car rolled and crashed.

James was lucky to walk away from the crash unharmed.

In Woods’ Lego creation, Seagull is featured at the moment before it rolled.

Abby Woods with a Lego piranha plant build. Photo: Supplied

What she liked about Lego, in particular, was that she could recreate such moments from her own and other people’s lives.

"You can get creative and build anything you like," Woods said.

"I like storytelling."

Another thing she enjoys about the hobby is being able to do it at home while looking after her disabled adult daughter Ashlea.

Ashlea enjoys watching her mum build, and sometimes accompanies her to shows.

Woods has exhibited in the Christchurch Brick Show before, where she has been highly commended.

However, she said the shows were about sharing her enthusiasm, rather than winning prizes.

Ashburton Toy Library established the Ashburton Brick Show in 2023.

Abby Woods at the Christchurch Brick Show last year. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

It was so successful, the toy library decided to make it a biennial event.

About 40 exhibitors from throughout Canterbury are expected at the 2025 show, which is a fundraiser for the toy library.

Supported by Rolleston-based business House of Bricks, the show will feature Lego Masters NZ series two semi-finalists Rachel and Jason.

House of Bricks will also have a play area where people can build at the show.