Jetstar's new daily service takes off at Christchurch Airport

Jetstar has launched new returns flights from Christchurch to Hamilton. PHOTO: CHRISTCHURCH AIRPORT

Jetstar passengers have a new daily service from Christchurch to Hamilton.

The return flights were launched this week to a water-arch welcome at Christchurch Airport as the airline celebrates 20 years of flying from the city, carrying more than 17 million passengers through the terminal.

Jetstar will now offer more than 1.9 million seats each year across six routes in and out of the airport.

Christchurch Airport chief executive Justin Watson said in a statement the new route was expected to expand choice for travellers, and strengthen South Island to Waikato connections.

Business links would be supported by the service and families connected for the Christmas season, he said.

Jetstar New Zealand head Shelley Musk said Christchurch had been a key part of the airline’s network and the new route was a win for both regions.

‘‘Not only are we connecting Christchurch and Hamilton for the first time, but we’re also celebrating two decades of flying from Christchurch.’’

The 75-minute flights will depart Christchurch at 8.10am and return from Hamilton at 10am.