Pro league, national qualification beckon for Chch Utd

Photo: Christchurch United Football Club

Christchurch United are aiming to cap off their successful week with qualification for the National League.

United’s bid to become the South Island’s first pro football club was accepted last week, when the Oceania Football Confederation named them as one of eight clubs to participate in the inaugural OFC Professional League.

The side also thrashed Wānaka 7-0 in their penultimate Southern League game on Sunday and saw Cashmere Technical slip to a 3-3 draw with Dunedin City Royals.

The results opened the door for the Rams to leapfrog Tech into second, should they win their catch-up game against Nelson Suburbs on Saturday.

The top two Southern League sides will qualify for the National League.

United travel to Nelson on Saturday to take on Suburbs, needing a win to move into second.

The OFC Professional League will start in January.