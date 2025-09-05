Nomads United eye English Cup glory

Nomads defender Daniel Metherell on the ball during their clash with Christchurch United. PHOTO: LIAM HIGGINS

One of Christchurch's most historic football clubs is back for another crack at the English Cup.

Nomads United won the cup title in 1914, their first of 11 victories in the competition, but have only lifted the trophy twice since 1963.

They will play in the final for the first time since 2008 on Sunday against Cashmere Technical at 3pm at English Park.

"To have that kind of history is definitely something that we'll use as motivation for the boys,” said head coach Matt Jansen.

"We're absolutely stoked to be there and really looking forward to it, and obviously if we can win it, that would be the cherry on the cake for a good season.”

Nomads dominated the early years of the cup, winning six titles between 1914 and 1924, but Tech have been the team to beat in recent years.

Since the club formed in 2012 when Woolston Technical and Cashmere Wanderers amalgamated, they have won seven titles, including six in a row from 2017-22.

Cashmere Technical wing Charlie Peacocke scored two goals in their draw with Dunedin City Royals on Sunday. PHOTO: CARL COZZONE/DUST MEDIA

Cashmere Technical captain Tom Schwarz, who was part of every cup-winning side, said the competition means a lot to him and the club.

"Personally, every competition that I'm in there's a focus to try and win, but I think having represented

Canterbury for so long, playing in local stuff is always quite special for me. And I've always wanted to try and give a good account of myself,” Schwarz said.

“I don't think we have ever shied away from saying that we want to be successful and we want to win things.”

Tech missed out on defending their Southern League title to Coastal Spirit. They are currently second in the league, but could be overtaken by Christchurch United if they beat Nelson Suburbs in a catch-up game this weekend.

They drew 3-3 with Dunedin City Royals on Sunday when a win would have locked up second place and a National League berth, while frontrunners Coastal Spirit sewed up their first-ever league title after beating Universities 2-0. Selwyn United will be relegated to the Canterbury Premier League after a 5-2 loss to Nelson saw them finish last. Either FC Nelson, Dunedin’s Northern AFC or current CPL leaders, Halswell United, are most likely to replace Selwyn in the Southern League.

The women’s Reta Fitzpatrick Cup final will also take place on Sunday, with Cashmere Technical looking to defend their title against first-time finalists Universities at noon on Sunday at English Park.

English Cup final (3pm Sun)

Nomads United v Cashmere Technical, English Park

Reta Fitzpatrick Cup final (noon Sun)

Cashmere Technical v Universities, English Park