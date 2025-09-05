Travel to the races in style on the Whale Train

Harness racing fans can travel to the Kaikoura Cup on board the Whale Train. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

People attending the Kaikoura Trotting Club’s popular two-day race meeting in November will be able to travel to the event from Christchurch in luxurious style aboard the Whale Train.

The train trip is being organised by the Pounamu Tourism Group, and the club, to celebrate the 100th running of the Kaikoura Trotting Cup on Monday, November 3.

The club will also host the World Driving Championship opening ceremony on the first day of the two-day meeting on Sunday, November 2, as well as heats in the famous series on both days.

The world-class picturesque train journey will provide an opportunity to relive a golden era of rail travel while supporting one of the region’s most iconic events, says Poumamu Tourism’s Debbie Kirton.

"Passengers will experience more than just a train journey, the rhythmic rumble of a 1950s locomotive, sweeping coastal views, and even the chance to glimpse dolphins offshore, create a truly unforgettable experience,” Kirton said.

"The Whale Train is a passage through time, capturing the magic of rail heritage and the beauty of the Kaikoura coastline.

"While overseeing our onboard hospitality team, I am extremely privileged to be able to witness the mountains rise straight from the sea as we curve along the coastline into Kaikoura.

"It honestly takes your breath away. There is something magical about hearing the roar of a 1950s locomotive while scanning for bird and marine mammals along the coast," she said.

Kaikoura Trotting Club secretary Glenn Hames said many people used to travel to Kaikoura by train for the races about 20 years ago, when it was a one-day meeting.

Hames said it is great to see that option return for this historic event. It is the first time New Zealand will be the sole host of the championship.

"It is a huge honour for our club to be hosting the opening ceremony and five heats of the event, which will give racegoers the opportunity to see this country's top driver, Blair Orange, competing against other leading harness racing drivers from all around the world," Hames says.

The same-day train journey for both days of the club’s meeting includes a return seat from Christchurch to Kaikoura, stopping at Rangiora railway station.

The trip also includes a shuttle transfer from Kaikoura Railway Station to the Kaikoura Racetrack.