Woman accused of fake cancer scam and sexual assault enters not guilty plea with husband

The couple's spending included high end cars. Photo: NZ Police

A woman accused of being part of a million-dollar fraud through false cancer claims is now also facing a charge of sexual assault.

Sepiuta Vave, 38, and her husband Andrew Jones, 28, were charged with defrauding more than a dozen family, friends and associates, claiming the money was for treatment that was not needed.

The Wānaka pair appeared by audio-visual link at the Christchurch District Court on Thursday, where it was revealed Vave was facing a new charge of unlawful sexual connection.

They have entered not guilty pleas and remain in custody.

A trial date has been set for September 2026.