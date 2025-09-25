Thursday, 25 September 2025

Woman accused of fake cancer scam and sexual assault enters not guilty plea with husband

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    The couple's spending included high end cars. Photo: NZ Police
    A woman accused of being part of a million-dollar fraud through false cancer claims is now also facing a charge of sexual assault.

    Sepiuta Vave, 38, and her husband Andrew Jones, 28, were charged with defrauding more than a dozen family, friends and associates, claiming the money was for treatment that was not needed.

    The Wānaka pair appeared by audio-visual link at the Christchurch District Court on Thursday, where it was revealed Vave was facing a new charge of unlawful sexual connection.

    They have entered not guilty pleas and remain in custody.

    A trial date has been set for September 2026.

    RNZ