Thursday, 25 December 2025

Power cut in Christchurch suburbs

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    More than 1000 Christchurch residents awoke to no power on Christmas morning.

    Power company Orion said 1400 properties in the suburbs of Beckenham, Cashmere, Huntsbury, St Martins and Sydenham were affected.

    But the lights and power were back on by about 9am.

    RNZ