Power cut in Christchurch suburbs

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image. Canterbury Christchurch 0 CommentsMore than 1000 Christchurch residents awoke to no power on Christmas morning. Power company Orion said 1400 properties in the suburbs of Beckenham, Cashmere, Huntsbury, St Martins and Sydenham were affected. But the lights and power were back on by about 9am. RNZ Related Stories Windy and wet for parts of South Is on Xmas Day Investigation into damaged Rakaia headstone reopened High Court warns ECan warned over discharges Minors among worst offenders in facial recognition trial Emotional Stokes concerned for players' welfare Boy had to swim for life as police delay rescue Investigation ordered into scale of breath testing scandal Christmas hampers for families in need Human rights adviser lodges asbestos sand complaint Manager to investigate England drinking in Noosa Spot checks reveal alarming melanoma results Shop owner 'horrified' dumped cheese resold More