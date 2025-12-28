Calmer day after South Island battered by storms

File photo

A calmer day is in store for parts of the South Island battered by hail and lashed by torrential downpours and lightning yesterday.

One of the storms was a rare, powerful and long-lasting 'supercell' in the Canterbury Plains.

In Ashburton, the council dispatched a contractor to clear street gutters after a big hail storm there.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) sent crews between Timaru and Fairlie to reports of hail blocking the road and cars being flooded.

MetService meteorologist Devlin Lynden says the thunderstorms will ease.

"Although there still is a moderate risk for northern parts of the South Island, however, the southern parts that have seen that significant thunderstorm activity yesterday, they are not in the firing line of thunderstorms.

"However, there will still be a few showers about."

Horticulture New Zealand had no reports of damaged crops.

MetService had heavy rain watches in place for today, for Coromandel Peninsula and Gisborne/Tairawhiti.

"I think there will be some fine breaks in there," Lynden said of Sunday's expected weather.

"The people will see sun today, which is brilliant, but there still will be those showers, particularly in the afternoon and particularly for inland areas."