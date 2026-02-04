Child hit by car in Selwyn District dies

Photo: ODT files

A child has died following a serious crash in the Selwyn District.

In a statement, police said they were called to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Leeston Rd, Springston, about 3.30pm today.

"Police can confirm that the pedestrian was a child, who, despite best efforts of emergency services, sadly died at the scene."

No one else was injured.

Leeston Rd remains closed between Goulds Rd and Bethels Rd while the Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were continuing.

- Allied Media