Victim of fatal Hurunui motorcycle crash named

Police have released the name of the man who died in a motorcycle crash near Hanmer Springs last week.

He was 69-year-old David Moss, from the United Kingdom.

At the time, police said they were called to the crash on State Highway 7 / Mouse Point Road, between Hanmer Springs Rd and Leslie Hills Rd at about noon on January 29.

"Sadly, despite emergency services best efforts, the motorcyclist died at the scene," police said.

"Our thoughts are with those close to him at this difficult time."

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing.