Supermarket closes its petrol station

A note on the pumps at the PAK'nSAVE Moorhouse fuel station. Photo: Supplied

A busy Christchurch supermarket is closing its on-site fuel station.

PAK'nSAVE Moorhouse said it will close its fuel station from Monday, February 16, due to customer feedback over parking availability.

A sign on the pump at the supermarket said it "had made the tough decision to lose the fuel site to allow for additional parking".

"We would like to thank all our fuel site customers for their loyal patronage over the years," the sign read.

PAK'nSAVE Moorhouse. Photo: File image

The supermarket apologised to its customers for the inconvenience.

A Foodstuffs South Island spokesperson said the PAK'nSAVE Moorhouse car park has been under pressure during peak trading times.

Removing the fuel pumps would create around 40 more car parks, the spokesperson said.

It has no plans to close fuel sites at other PAK’nSAVE stores.

-Allied Media