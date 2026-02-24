Decades of camaraderie, rescue callouts with Coastguard Sumner

John Atkins next to Coastguard Sumner’s Hamilton Jet rescue boat. The jet can be used in breaking surf, river mouth bars, and along rocky shorelines. Photo: Geoff Sloan

John Atkins has been a volunteer at Coastguard Sumner for the past 30 years and has no plans of stopping. The 77-year-old Mt Pleasant resident tells Kees Chalmers about his most memorable rescue, how to stay safe on the water and what has kept him going.

What is it about being part of the coastguard that has kept you there for so many years?

I think probably the camaraderie and the friendships you make along the way, we’re a great group and always looking after each other’s backs. I’m also a keen boatie so it’s always nice to get out on the water.

How did you get involved with Coastguard Sumner?

I had a friend whose father was in it for many years, Peter Bradley, and he said to me 30-odd years ago ‘you’re a boatie, why don’t you come down and try joining?’

It was the Sumner Lifeboat back then, so I went down and of course in those days there was not much training, they just throw you on a boat and away you went. You gradually pick up everything.

What is it about being on the water that you love?

I don’t know really. I just love being out on the water, fishing or cruising around. I did sail competitively many years ago. I was just crew on trailer sailers (keelboats designed for easy towing) on a Saturday in Lyttelton.

When did you start sailing?

I was in the sixth form (Linwood High School). I remember going out with a mate when we were supposed to be studying for a university entrance exam.

We didn’t pass but we still turned out alright. In my mid 30s I had a sailing boat which I actually built, an 18 foot trailer sailer.

The first time I took it out I forgot to seal the keel and it half sunk in Lyttelton Harbour which was a bit of a joke. I sold it not long after that.

I had a young family who didn’t take much to sailing so I decided I would rather have a boat with a motor on it. You push a button and away you go. I've had jet boats, I've had everything. You name it, I've done it.

Photo: Coastguard Sumner

Me and my first wife, we were together for 27 years and split up 16 years ago. I had a couple of step daughters and one of my own. I have a partner now, Terri Somerville, and we’ve been together for 15 years and live in Mt Pleasant.

We met through work, she was a flower grower and I ran the auctions. She’s got two girls as well so it’s quite an extended family. They’re all great kids and we still keep in touch.

What different roles have you had with coastguard?

I started out as a crew member, then I got my coastguard skipper’s ticket which I did for 10 years, that expired about four years ago. Then I became qualified crew. That means I can go on our boats and do things I used to do as skipper, but I’m not in charge of the boat anymore.

There was a celebration in October, recognising your 30 years in Coastguard Sumner. What was that like?

I don’t know where the years have gone to be honest. I still love it, I still enjoy teaching people the skills I’ve learnt over the years. But it was great, there’s not too many of us that get to 30 years, so it was good. But it’s done now, so I’ll just carry on. Maybe I might get another five years if I’m lucky; if I’m still fit I’ll keep going.

Coastguard Sumner teams up with the Taylors Mistake and Sumner surf life saving clubs for rescue drills. Photo: Coastguard Sumner

No, not really, there’s always something for me to do. I’ve been spending a lot of time on the radios in the comms room, also launching boats and retrieving them, there’s always a lot of work there.

What rescue stands out the most over the years?

There was one incident when they were doing the pipeline for the sewage ponds. I’m going back maybe 20 years when they did that. Their boat, a big aluminium boat capsized coming into the slipway at Sumner in the late morning.

The crew were tipped out and they managed to make it to shore. The alarm went and I was skippering Caroline Nicholson (a rigid inflatable boat).

There was a little bit of breaking from the shore that I seem to remember, but it wasn’t too bad. We threw a tow rope on it as it was getting washed on to the rocks, it was almost right up against them.

We managed to hold it off before a crane managed to drag it off. If they hadn’t before the next tide it would’ve gotten smashed on to the rocks, but it worked out.

What tips do you have for beach-goers and boaties looking to stay safe on the water?

If you’re on a boat, you must wear a life jacket – that could save your life. Obviously learn to swim, make sure you’re a good strong swimmer if you’re going out on the water and swim between the flags. If you’re surfing just watch that rip at Scarborough when there’s an outgoing tide.

​Do you feel rewarded by the work you do? Does it feel good to be appreciated by the people you are helping?

It does I suppose in some ways, but you get used to it. You do your job and that’s about it. But it is a good feeling, especially if we’ve rescued or saved somebody.

Photo: Coastguard Sumner

All my life I’ve been in sales and marketing, my last position was South Island manager of FloMax, where I was for 20-odd years. If we got a call out and the pager went off, I used to drop everything and rush down to Sumner and the company understood that. I retired nine years ago when I was 68.

How do you spend your time when you are not on duty now you are retired?

I’m busy doing renovations to the house. I do a bit of walking, we have a group called the Sumner Youth Group. (Naming) it was a bit of a joke to be honest, the average age of the group would be in the 70s.

There’s about 20 of us and we walk every day of the week, so that keeps me fit.

What skills do you need to possess and learn to be an effective member of the coastguard team?

Obviously you need to be serious about it, be a people’s person, be willing to learn and follow instructions. I would encourage any young person that’s interested in boating to do a boating course and decide whether they want to join coastguard.