'We're sorry for this': Sky TV apologises, issues refunds after error

Sky TV says it conducted a full investigation into the issue. Photo: Supplied / Richard Parsonson via RNZ

Sky TV is apologising for what it says is a processing error that meant some Sky Sport Now annual pass customers were not given enough information about their contracts rolling over.

RNZ reported last year that some customers were not happy they did not receive notice of the automatic rollover of their contracts, including the information that they would shift from the promotional price of $365 a year to a new rate of $549.

"I emailed within two hours of our card being charged yesterday to see if they would offer us the promotion, but they have not and are sticking to charging us the full $549," one customer said.

"I am particularly concerned regarding the price aspect here, and whether an annual rollover is fair when the price of the contract increases by 50%. We can't find any notice of that price increase either."

Sky TV said this week it had looked into the issue and conducted a full investigation.

"Due to a process error, we didn't send some Sky Sport Now Annual Pass customers - those whose pass renewed between June 6 and December 15, 2025 - the usual reminder email before renewal.

"This should have been sent 30 days before payment was taken and would have both confirmed the renewal and notified them of the new Annual Pass price of $549.99 effective from March 21, 2025.

"We're sorry for this and are taking steps to make it right."

The Sky TV spokesperson said affected customers had been sent an apology email.

This would also let them know they would receive a $50 refund, which took them back to the standard price before the price increase.

"We have also let these customers know that if they don't wish to continue with their annual pass, they can choose to cancel their pass early. Customers who opt for this will receive a pro rata refund but will lose access to Sky Sport Now from the day of cancellation.

"Finally, we have let customers to know that we are sorry this has happened, we've fixed the issue and have strengthened our renewal notification processes to avoid this happening again."