'Can result in multiple fatalities': Electrical rule change to be reviewed

The change was introduced last year. File photo: New Zealand Electrical Inspectors Association

A rule change that electrical inspectors say elevates the risk of people being electrocuted is being reviewed.

The change - made late last year - lifted a ban on inserting a switch, circuit or fuse into mains power earthing systems in houses and businesses.

The Electrical Inspectors Association wrote to the government a week ago, asking it to intervene with Worksafe.

Energy Minister Simon Watts said he took feedback from stakeholders seriously.

"The regulatory amendment lays the foundation for future measures to ensure electric vehicle charging meets safety expectations, and allow for improved disaster resilience," Watts said in a statement.

WorkSafe's Energy Safety team had commissioned an independent review by an international expert to provide assurance on their advice to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, which instituted the rule change.

Worksafe issued initial guidance to the industry and had said it was working on further technical guidance on protective earth neutral conductor (PEN) switching.

The inspectors' letter on January 29 said they had failed to persuade Worksafe.

"The PEN conductor is the single most important wire in any electrical installation," they wrote.

If it was broken or 'switched off', the installation's earth moved up toward a phase voltage.

"This is very dangerous and can result in multiple fatalities. Now, a compliant New Zealand electrical installation with no faults present can now be lethal."

They offered to provide a tabletop demonstration of this and for Worksafe to demonstrate the converse if it could.

"Please use independent thought and guidance when replying to this issue as we believe WorkSafe is in 'cover-up' mode," association president Warren Willets wrote to Workplace Safety Minister Brooke van Velden, who transferred it to Watts.