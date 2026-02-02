'Beautiful day with beautiful vibes': Sun shines on stars at summer concert

Iggy Pop had all the moves during his set at the Wānaka Summer Concert on Saturday. PHOTOS: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Iggy Pop was not the only star putting on a show in Wanaka at the weekend.

The sun also made a rare appearance, just on time.

It shone down on the 10,000-strong mellow crowd that bopped to the tunes of Pop, Joan Jett and the Black Hearts, Hoodoo Gurus and Zed until dark at Saturday’s Wanaka Summer Concert.

It was Wanaka’s first time hosting the tour after it moved from Gibbston Valley, where it has been held for the past 15 years.

The Three Parks Outdoor Arena was the last on a three-stop tour that included Taupo and Auckland shows.

Concert attendees Brooke Johnson, of Christchurch, who took along 8-week-old son Tadhg Moloney sporting some cute ear protection, also went with her father Keith Knight, of Hokitika, who was a big Iggy Pop fan.

She was pregnant when the tickets were on sale, thinking "she’ll be right" whatever happened, Ms Johnson said.

The godmother of punk, Joan Jett, works the 10,000-strong crowd.

"This is definitely plan C but [Tadhg’s] ear muffs do the trick.

"We’ve made sure to buy [Tadgh] a T-shirt.

"This is just the first of many concerts."

Late last year Greenstone Entertainment was granted resource consent by the Queenstown Lakes District Council to hold up to three one-day events each year over the next five years at the Wānaka arena.

Wanaka local Kerry Hondelink, who attended the last 15 Gibbston concerts, said he could not miss it.

"I’ve worn the same flare pants to every single one."

Missy Gibbs, of Invercargill, said she and a large group of friends, all dressed in a pink flamingo theme, had attended the summer concert for years.

Having a blast at the concert are (front seat, from left) Dianne Howe, Jo Chamberlain, Gareth Burgess, (back seat, from left) Kane McCallum, Finlay Nolet, Zara Costello and Siobhan Cardus.

"There’s quite a few of us here together, our youngest [group member] is 17 years old and oldest is 63.

"It’s a beautiful day with beautiful vibes.

"This is the first year our group has worn matching outfits but we’re going to keep doing it."

Queenstown Lakes District Council deputy mayor and Wānaka resident Quentin Smith said large events like this played a big part in the district’s economy.

"We have a bunch of very large events like Warbirds Over Wanaka which is coming up this year, the Queenstown Marathon, New Zealand Golf Open, the Challenge Wānaka and many others.

"It plays a really important part and is well documented as to the return it has on the local economy.

"It’s probably more about tourism promotion, but we also see it as an economic development tool and support for certain events through funding as a result of it."

