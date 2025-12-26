One hurt, house destroyed in Mairehau

Photo: RNZ

A fire destroyed a home and left one person injured in the Christchurch suburb of Mairehau on Christmas Eve.

Up to four crews were called to Kellys Rd shortly before 5am on Wednesday to find the single-storey property well ablaze.

A person was taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

Meanwhile, one person has died after a house fire in New Plymouth.

Emergency services were called to a property on Trelawney Crescent about 2.30am after reports of a house fire, and a person was found dead, police said.