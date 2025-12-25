Investigation into damaged Rakaia headstone reopened

A camera was hidden at Rakaia Cemetery after a mother's headstone was repeatedly vandalised and caught a person kneeling on the back of the headstone. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Police are reopening an investigation into the repeated damage to a headstone at Rakaia Cemetery in Canterbury.

The family last week expressed frustration with police inaction over the damage to a mother’s headstone.

It has been vandalised on five separate occasions, a family representative said.

Family captured one incident on camera at the cemetery, but police previously said it was not enough to progress a prosecution.

However, a police spokesperson confirmed this week that the case would be investigated.

“Ashburton Police will reactivate this file and review information already received.

“We also intend to send a staff member to the site to document the current state of the headstone and grave and take photographs, in light of the family’s concerns of further potential damage.

“If there is anyone involved who has not provided a formal statement to police, who has evidence or confirmed information about any of these matters, they are asked to please come forward.”

The incident was raised by an associate of the family, whom Local Democracy Reporting agreed not to name due to fears of retribution.

The family associate said they were pleased police were taking action.

“Although it’s disappointing it took media publicity to get police to reactivate the file, it’s good news there may be justice after all”.

The headstone - erected at a one-year memorial service in April this year - had been repeatedly targeted.

At one point, the headstone had to be completely removed to be repaired and strengthened by a stonemason.

A family member placed a camera in the cemetery aimed at the headstone when it was put back in place. Just hours later, it captured a person kneeling on the back of the headstone.

Previously, a police spokesperson confirmed that on September 22, they received a report alleging that "a hidden CCTV camera had been placed in the Rakaia Cemetery, and that it allegedly captured someone moving/damaging a headstone".

"Police have made enquiries, including viewing the footage, and speaking to both sides of the family involved.

"After this, police determined there was insufficient evidence that any criminal offending had taken place," a spokesperson said at the time.

The potential charge for damaging a headstone, if proven, would likely be wilful damage.

Rakaia Cemetery is managed by Ashburton District Council, but senior manager Toni Durham said monumental works, like headstones, are private assets for families to manage.

"Council does not accept responsibility for damage or vandalism to private assets. Council staff have been in contact with police and parties involved, and it is a civil matter."

• People with information on the case can contact police on 105 or online. The file number 250922/6715.

- By Jonathan Leask, Local Democracy Reporter