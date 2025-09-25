Scott Barrett out of Bledisloe Cup test

Scott Barrett is out for the Bledisloe Cup opener. Photo: Getty Images

Highlander Fabian Holland has been restored to the All Blacks' starting XV for this weekend's clash with Australia.

Coach Scott Robertson has been forced to replace his captain for the Bledisloe Cup opener at Eden Park.

Scott Barrett is out with a shoulder injury, with Ardie Savea set to lead the side against the Wallabies.

As expected, the now fit Cam Roigard starts at halfback with Cortez Ratima backing him up on the bench.

Lock Patrick Tuipulotu also makes his return from injury to take a spot on the bench.

Holland comes back in to start at lock after coming off the bench in the two tests against the Springboks, where he partners up with Tupou Vaa'i.

This means it's an unchanged loose forward trio of Savea, Wallace Sititi and Simon Parker. However, Robertson has made a change on the bench, Peter Lakai will make his first appearance of the season as loose forward reserve, taking the place of his Hurricanes teammate Du'Plessis Kirifi, who drops out of the squad.

Fabian Holland, pictured with coach Scott Robertson, has been restored to the All Blacks starting line-up. Photo: Getty Images

The other change to the backline is the return of Caleb Clarke to the left wing, which shifts Leroy Carter over to the right while Will Jordan moves back to fullback. Billy Proctor remains at centre, with Rieko Ioane once again left out of the match day squad.

Ethan de Groot retains his starting spot at loosehead, with Tamaiti Williams on the bench. Tyrel Lomax starts at tighthead, with Codie Taylor unsurprisingly going straight back into the starting side after an HIA stand down.

"With all teams being two from four in this Rugby Championship, we all have everything to play for in these final two rounds. We are preparing for a strong Australian side and understand the importance of this match and the Bledisloe Cup," said Robertson.

"There is a lot to play for on Saturday evening."

The All Blacks are coming off their heaviest ever loss, a 43-10 hiding against the Springboks in Wellington, however, are returning to a ground they famously have not lost at since 1994. The Wallabies have not won there since 1986 or have held the Bledisloe Cup since 2003.

Wallaby coach Joe Schmidt names his side at 3:30pm this afternoon.

All Blacks v Wallabies - Bledisloe I

Kick-off: 5:05pm Saturday 27 September NZT

Eden Park, Auckland

All Blacks match-day 23 (Test caps in brackets)

1. Ethan de Groot (36)

2. Codie Taylor (101) (Vice-Captain)

3. Tyrel Lomax (47)

4. Fabian Holland (7)

5. Tupou Vaa’i (44)

6. Simon Parker (3)

7. Ardie Savea (101) (Captain)

8. Wallace Sititi (13)

9. Cam Roigard (12)

10. Beauden Barrett (140)

11. Caleb Clarke (29)

12. Jordie Barrett (75) (Vice-Captain)

13. Billy Proctor (8)

14. Leroy Carter (1)

15. Will Jordan (48)



16. Samisoni Taukei’aho (37)

17. Tamaiti Williams (21)

18. Fletcher Newell (29)

19. Patrick Tuipulotu (54)

20. Peter Lakai (3)

21. Cortez Ratima (16)

22. Quinn Tupaea (19)

23. Damian McKenzie (68)

Unavailable for selection: Scott Barrett (shoulder), Ollie Norris (back), Emoni Narawa (rib fracture), Timoci Tavatavanawai (fractured radius).