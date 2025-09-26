Testing out the Parakiore adventure playground

A key part of a highly anticipated $500 million Christchurch swimming pool complex has been brought to life.

The water is now flowing through Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre’s huge water adventure playground for the first time.

The towering play structure, standing over seven metres high and featuring more than 30 interactive water toys, slides, water jets and the iconic tipping bucket, burst into action as the project team tested each feature this week.

Gordon Harper from specialist supplier, New Wave, says the water adventure playground has been designed for fun and inclusion.

“The whole concept of this leisure water area is for everyone to have fun.

“The facility starts with a dedicated toddlers’ play area before ramping up the action for older children with ground sprays, LED lighting and water cannons.

“It’s going to be an awesome destination for the community. I feel certain it’s going to be the buzz of the nation.”

Said Crown Infrastructure Deliver senior project manager Cameron McLean: “Whether it’s the City Promenade along the Avon River, new homes in the East Frame, or major events at Te Pae, these projects have brought people back into the heart of the city.

"Parakiore will only add to that. When you see this spectacular space come to life, it’s clear why the facility is expected to attract around two million visits each year.”

At 32,000m2, Parakiore will be the largest facility of its kind in New Zealand, featuring multi-purpose indoor courts, swimming pools, hydroslides, an aquatic sensory space, a gym, movement studios, and group fitness rooms.

Parakiore is being delivered by Crown Infrastructure Delivery and will be owned and operated by Christchurch City Council. Once construction is complete, the building will be handed over the Council to prepare for opening to the public. Parakiore is expected to open in late 2025.