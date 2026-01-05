Frustrated resident videos 'speedsters'

Sumner resident Jason Irvine says speeding on Evans Pass Rd has worsened over the past 18 months. Pictured is a still from Irvine’s footage of motorcyclists and cyclists. Photo: Supplied

Evans Pass Rd into Sumner is a race track for some, particularly cyclists and motorcyclists.

The 2km stretch of winding road has seen its fair share of crashes; four serious and 12 minor last year.

So three Sumner residents, Jason Irvine, Paul Bimler and Ian Skelton, are trying to do something about it.

Irvine has been videoing cyclists, motorcyclists and drivers descending Evans Pass, many of which he says are going too fast.

The speed limit is 50km/h but Irvine estimates cyclists reach more than 80km/h and motorcyclists, more than 150km/h.

He, Bimler and Skelton have taken their concerns to the Waihoro-Spreydon-Cashmere-Heathcote Community Board.

Photo: Supplied

Irvine has also been to the police, but got nowhere.

“The police sort of laughed about the idea of giving speeding tickets to cyclists, but they’re all part of the mix,” he said.

“There’s no real governance on the road and the behaviours are now becoming normalised deviancy. I’m really worried someone’s going to get killed.

“It does feel a bit that they've given up.”

Irvine said the issue had worsened over the past 18 months.

The trio are concerned about safety where Evans Pass Rd connects to Wakefield Ave, near Ko Taku Reo – Deaf Education. Sumner School is also close by.

A still from Irvine’s footage of motorcyclists and cyclists. Photo: Supplied

Irvine asked the community board to look at a speed camera at the bottom of the hill to deter people from going too fast.

The community board referred the issue to city council staff to investigate.

Irvine said police had told him they could not take action against the people he captures on video on his phone.

“It’s my word against the motorcyclists or the drivers, but I’ve only really taken it to highlight the issue,” he said.

Many people he videos hurl abuse at him, he said.

Bimler also outlined to the community board a vehicle which crashed into a pole outside his home in October.

The crash outside Paul Bimler's house on Wakefield Ave in October.

It was travelling on the flat towards Evans Pass Rd. The crash happened just outside his son’s bedroom.

Bimler said he is often woken up in the middle of the night by the sound of motorcycles flying past his house.

“The speed is astronomical. We live in constant fear of a car flipping and crashing into our house.”