What were Christchurch's most popular library books in 2025?

The most popular books at Christchurch libraries over the past year have been revealed.

Christchurch City Libraries staff compile a list each year of the most borrowed books, with In too deep from the Jack Reacher series coming in at number one for 2025.

Second and third on the list went to We solve murders by Richard Osman and We all live here by Jojo Moyes.

Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s memoir A different kind of power was number four. Taking out fifth spot was Intermezzo by Sally Rooney.

Head of libraries and information Erica Rankin said the Jack Reacher series is always a hit with readers.

"The Secret by Lee and Andrew Child was also on the list, coming in at number six.

"Reacher fans are always ready and waiting to read the latest book in the series and this year was no different."

Rankin said it was good to see an autobiography featuring in the top five.

"It’s an engaging read that chronicles Jacinda Ardern’s extraordinary rise and offers inspiration to a new generation of leaders.

"We know people often love to read over the summer holidays and it they are looking for inspiration – the list is a great place to start.

"We also compile lists of most popular New Zealand books, adult fiction, non-fiction, rangatahi teen, tamariki kids and comics/graphic novels, which are definitely worth checking out."

The most popular books in 2025 were:

Click here to check out the most popular titles of 2025 in different categories.