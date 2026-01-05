Missing dogs from stolen ute found in good condition

Huntaway-cross Jock and blue heeler Nala have been found. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Two dogs taken away in a stolen ute in Central Otago have been found — their owner saying she is "beyond relieved".

The dogs, 9-year-old huntaway-cross Jock and 5-year-old blue heeler Nala, had been missing since 1pm Saturday after the ute they were still in was stolen from Omakau.

Their owner Shaid Jackson, of Springvale, confirmed this morning the dogs were in the care of veterinarians in Fairlie — not far from where she said their ute had been found dumped.

She and her partner, Jacob Nolan, received the good news from police about 6.30am this morning.

"We both just lost it," Ms Jackson said.

"We really couldn't even imagine that this is how it was going to turn out.

"We're so beyond relieved."

Ms Jackson said Mr Nolan was currently en route to see the dogs.

They were walking and were in good condition "considering what they've been through."

"The vets are checking them over now, though, just to make sure that there's nothing too serious."

She thanked the members of the public who had reported sightings of their stolen ute, as well as those who had been out day and night assisting them and police.

Ms Jackson said a member of the public came across the offender "on a push bike with the two dogs".

The man was initially offered a ride in a car, until the member of the public realised who he was, "threw him out" and took the dogs straight to the vet, she said.

Ms Jackson said she understood the man has since been arrested.

Police have been approached for comment.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz