Seven deaths in holiday road toll

New Zealand's holiday road toll stands provisionally at seven deaths, well down on the 15 last year and 22 in 2024, police say.

But director of road policing, Steve Greally, said it was still seven deaths too many.

"Seven families have lost loved ones, for no good reason, and instead of being able to celebrate during this holiday season, their lives have been changed forever."

The last recorded death was in a crash in Papatoetoe, Auckland, about 10pm on Sunday.

Police said there had been more enforcement over the last three years under Operation Open Roads.

Greally said December's toll was 17 road deaths.

"That's the lowest it's been for that month in the last 45 years."

The 10-year average for December road fatalities is 35.

"We're not going to celebrate until we have zero deaths on our roads, but this is trending in the right direction.

"We want everyone to keep in mind that one death is one too many."

Greally said police will continue road policing operations and patrols, especially in higher risk crash areas.

"We're all responsible for road safety, and while our officers are doing all that they can on the roads to reduce the number of serious crashes, we need drivers to do their part.

"Make sure you are always driving free from alcohol, drugs, and fatigue."

The Christmas holiday period started at 4pm Christmas Eve (Wednesday, December 24) and ran until 6am on Monday.