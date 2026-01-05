One person dies after crash

The helicopter at the scene at Pembroke Park. Photo: Evie Sinclair

One person has died following a crash in Wānaka on Monday morning.

Police confirmed this afternoon that the crash on Roche St was fatal and the person died at the scene.

A police spokesperson earlier said the single-vehicle crash in Roche St was reported about 10.45am.

Part of the street remained closed while a scene examination was completed, police said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said they responded with two firetrucks.

"We had an indication of a patient trapped underneath a vehicle.

"We have extricated the person out from underneath the vehicle."

Crews assisted paramedics at the scene, the spokeswoman said.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said two ambulances, one operations manager and one helicopter responded to the scene.

A reporter at the scene said a helicopter with paramedics landed at Pembroke Park.

The reporter said the accident took place at a private address.

Emergency services staff could be seen down a driveway on the street.

Two fire trucks, two ambulances and two police cars were at the scene.

