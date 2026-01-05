Monday, 5 January 2026

One person dies after crash

    By Tim Scott
    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    The helicopter at the scene at Pembroke Park. Photo: Evie Sinclair
    The helicopter at the scene at Pembroke Park. Photo: Evie Sinclair
    One person has died following a crash in Wānaka on Monday morning.

    Police confirmed this afternoon that the crash on Roche St was fatal and the person died at the scene.

    A police spokesperson earlier said the single-vehicle crash in Roche St was reported about 10.45am.

    Part of the street remained closed while a scene examination was completed, police said.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said they responded with two firetrucks.

    "We had an indication of a patient trapped underneath a vehicle.

    "We have extricated the person out from underneath the vehicle."

    Crews assisted paramedics at the scene, the spokeswoman said.

    A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said two ambulances, one operations manager and one helicopter responded to the scene. 

    A reporter at the scene said a helicopter with paramedics landed at Pembroke Park.

    The reporter said the accident took place at a private address.

    Emergency services staff could be seen down a driveway on the street.

    Two fire trucks, two ambulances and two police cars were at the scene.

    tim.scott@odt.co.nz

    Otago Daily Times