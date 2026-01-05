One person dies after crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police confirmed this afternoon that the crash on Roche St was fatal and the person died at the scene.
A police spokesperson earlier said the single-vehicle crash in Roche St was reported about 10.45am.
Part of the street remained closed while a scene examination was completed, police said.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said they responded with two firetrucks.
"We had an indication of a patient trapped underneath a vehicle.
"We have extricated the person out from underneath the vehicle."
Crews assisted paramedics at the scene, the spokeswoman said.
A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said two ambulances, one operations manager and one helicopter responded to the scene.
A reporter at the scene said a helicopter with paramedics landed at Pembroke Park.
The reporter said the accident took place at a private address.
Emergency services staff could be seen down a driveway on the street.
Two fire trucks, two ambulances and two police cars were at the scene.