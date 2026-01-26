Solomon Airlines to start new Christchurch route

A Solomon Airlines Airbus A320. Photo: Getty Images

Solomon Airlines has announced more flights for 2026 including a new twice-weekly connection between Christchurch and Port Vila.

On 30 March the airline will start new services to New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and Australia.

It will reestablish weekly flights between Honiara and Port Vila with an Auckland/Vila connection.

A new weekly flight between Honiara and Port Moresby will be launching on 31 March to allow connections to China Southern and other carriers flying to and from Asia.

The new twice-weekly connection between Christchurch and Port Vila will begin on 1 July.

The airline will also be adding extra flights on its Brisbane to Santo and Auckland to Port Vila services.

CEO Paul Abbot said they are closely monitoring demand across the region.

Solomon Airlines said there will be minor schedule adjustments to accommodate the new scheduled flights.

It comes as another Pacific Island nation, Tokelau, had its airport plans scrapped by the New Zealand Government.

A realm country of Aotearoa, Tokelau is completely inaccessible by plane, with visitors and its roughly 2600 residents required to travel via boat from Samoa.

A return fare on the boat, which runs once every two weeks, is approximately NZ$306, with a travel time of around 24-32 hours.

MFAT said in a statement his decision was made in the context of the high cost of the project and the "constrained fiscal environment" facing the New Zealand Government.