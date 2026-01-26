Christchurch park corner sprouts into community garden

Te Waerenga Whakatō Puāwai garden manager Wilby Le Heux (centre) with volunteers Janet Loh and David Mason. Photo: Geoff Sloan

A previously dark and neglected corner park has been transformed into the city’s newest community garden.

A 1770sq m section of Addington Park in Christchurch has been turned into a garden that aims to feed 100 people a week.

Wilby Le Heux, who manages the Te Waerenga Whakatō Puāwai garden, said they have had their first harvest.

“We're growing veges in the heart of Christchurch.”

He said people feel safer now something positive is happening in the space.

“For at least 10 years, this corner has seen a lot of anti-social behaviour and has been a nightmare for the Addington community.”

The garden is the first stage of a $96,000 project at the park.

The next stage involves a revamp of the existing toilet block and changing sheds.

The community garden at Addington Park. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Two brand new cubicle toilets will be installed, and the changing sheds converted into a storage area with a walk-in chiller. The space will also feature a multi-use activities room, meeting space, office, and kitchen.

“Building consent has gone in, so hopefully it will go out for tender soon,” Le Heux said.

The garden will have a 1m fence on the north side to act as a buffer for sports activities.

“It was important for us that we don't limit pedestrians and cyclists going past.”

Le Heux said the project has been well supported by local businesses donating their time and services to get it up and running.

But $25,000 still needs to be raised to finish the project.

“We're kicking into some more fundraising, and the vege bags we sell help towards the effort.”

A public garden party and barbecue will be held on Friday at 5pm to celebrate the completion of the first stage.