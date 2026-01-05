Tramper missing in Kahurangi National Park

Graham Garnett, 66, intended to return on December 30. Photo: Supplied / NZ Police

Sections of Kahurangi National Park in the upper South Island will be closed while rescue teams use radar technology to search for a tramper who has gone missing in the area.

Graham Garnett, 66, was expected to return from a tramp in the Baton/Ellis River area on December 30, but has not.

Garnett is about 177cm tall, approximately 100kg, and has grey hair.

Sergeant Jonny Evans said police would be using a radar tomorrow, and has asked the public to steer clear of the search areas.

The following areas in the Baton Valley will be closed tomorrow:

- Wilkinson Track

- Baton Saddle

- Loveridge Spur Route

- Cowin Spur Track

- Wharepapa Arthur Range - from Mount Star through to the twins

- Walking track to Flanagans Hut

Sgt Evans said the search would involve the use of Recco detecting equipment.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who we haven't spoken with yet, who was in the Baton/Ellis River area from the afternoon of 26 December, particularly anyone who was around Flanagan's Hut," Sgt Evans said.

Further south, police are also still looking for 20-year-old Connor Purvis, who has not been seen since he went to climb Mt Huxley on Tuesday last week.