Former Dunedin mayor Jules Radich's funeral on Friday

Jules Radich. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The funeral for former Dunedin mayor Jules Radich will be held on Friday at First Church of Otago.

Mr Radich, 70, died on Sunday after a heart attack the previous day.

He served as the city’s mayor from 2022 until last year’s election, when he lost the mayoralty but returned to the Dunedin City Council as a councillor.

He was also a city councillor from 2019 to 2022.

The 2pm service for Mr Radich would be followed by private cremation, his death notice said.

Family thanked the medical team at Dunedin Hospital’s intensive care unit.

Donations could be made to St John in lieu of flowers, the notice said.

- Allied Media