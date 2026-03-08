Zimbabwean batter hit by bouncer taken to hospital

Zimbabwe's Kelis Ndhlovu is stretchered from the field at Dunedin's University Oval during the ODI series against New Zealand today. Photo: Getty Images

Zimbabwean opener batter Kelis Ndhlovu has been transported to hospital after being struck in the head by a bouncer in the second ODI against the Whites Ferns.

The left-hander, who was wearing a helmet, was looking well-set and the crease but ducked into a bouncer from Bree Illing late in the seventh over.

She collapsed on the ground at University Oval in Dunedin today.

She was attended to by medical staff at the venue before leaving by ambulance for Dunedin Hospital.