Pair arrested in Southland drug bust

Cannabis was recovered during the two-day police operation in rural Southland. Photo: NZ Police

Two people have been arrested after a drug bust in rural Southland.

Drugs and firearms were discovered following search warrants in and around Gore and Riversdale, police said in a statement today.

Over the past two days, police in eastern Southland targeted suppliers, during Operation Nightforce, with help from extra staff in the district and a drug detection dog from Te Waipounamu.

Senior Sergeant Gary Iddenten, of Southern Police, said the operation targeted several properties and two people were arrested without incident.

"We found cannabis cultivation, a firearm and other Class A and B drugs."

A 20-year-old man was in custody and would appear in the Invercargill District Court on March 25, facing more than 20 drug possession and supply charges.

A 39-year-old woman was arrested for breach of bail for previous active charges.

Snr Sgt Iddenten said investigations were continuing and further prosecutions were expected.

"We will continue to target those who supply drugs - no matter where you live.

"Substances like these have the potential to cause extreme harm and damage in our communities.

"If anyone in the public knows of those supplying drugs in our communities, please contact us on 105."

Information could also be reported to local police stations, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police encouraged anyone affected by drug addiction to seek help by phoning the Alcohol and Drug helpline on 0800 787 797, or free text 8681.

- Allied Media