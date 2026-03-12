Nepalese community mourns Southland crash victims

The Southland Nepalese community is in shock after the death of two of its own in a car crash.

Anita Pathak and daughter Dikshika Pathak were killed on their way to work in rural Southland on March 10.

Emergency services were notified of the two-car crash about 8.40am on March 10, at the intersection of Fairfax-Isla Bank Rd and Isla Bank-Flints Bush Rd, in Isla Bank, near Otautau.

The Southland Nepalese Society paid tribute to the pair on social media.

"It is with deep sadness that we inform you that our Nepalese community member, Mrs Anita Pathak, and her daughter tragically lost their lives in a vehicle accident on 10 March 2026 in Otautau, Southland.

"We offer our heartfelt condolences and pay tribute to the departed souls and express our deepest sympathy to Mr Ramesh Pathak and the entire grieving family."

The deaths had caused "significant emotional and financial hardship for the family, who are presently going through an extremely difficult time" the post said. The society has offered to support the surviving family.

"Even a small contribution from you during this difficult time can provide significant relief to the Pathak family. The Southland Nepalese Society family sincerely requests everyone to support the family as much as possible."

Blueberry Country Southland also reported their condolences.

"It is with sadness that we acknowledge the terrible accident, which took the lives of two of our employees, and left another injured, on their way to work.

"We are all devastated. They were/are valued members of our PC1, our "locals" picking crew. On behalf of all our staff we send loving support to the injured and condolences to the whole family at this terrible time."

— Allied Media