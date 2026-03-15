Dive squad search Lake Manapouri for missing boatie

Lake Manapouri. File photo: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A search involving the National Dive Squad is ongoing after a person fell overboard from a vessel on Lake Manapouri last night.

Sergeant Alun Griffiths, of Southland Search and Rescue, said police were notified at about 6.15pm that a person had fallen from a vessel while about 1km from shore.

"An initial search last night was unsuccessful and later paused at around 10pm," Sgt Griffiths said.

"The Police National Dive Squad are currently assisting with search efforts."