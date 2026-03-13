Ram raiders use luxury SUV for Invercargill tobacco heist

Police said the raid happened at 5.15am today at a supermarket on North Road, Waikiwi. Photo: Google Maps

Ram raiders made off with a "large amount" of tobacco and cigarettes after using a luxury SUV to smash through the front doors of an Invercargill supermarket.

Police said the raid happened at 5.15am today at a supermarket on North Road, Waikiwi.

"Initial enquiries have determined that the offenders have used a vehicle to force the front doors of the store open, and taken a large amount tobacco and cigarette products, before fleeing in the vehicle," Detective Sarah Harper of Invercargill CIB said.

Police are now appealing for information about people "who may have an excess amount of tobacco or cigarettes", or from anyone who has been offered tobacco or cigarettes.

Police are also seeking CCTV or dashcam footage of the North Road and surrounding areas, between 4.30am and 6am this morning, or witnesses who saw a blue Toyota Prado in the area.

Information can be provided through 105, either online or over the phone, referencing file number 260313/4943.

- Allied Media