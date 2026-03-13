US hitman allegedly flew into NZ to carry out murder

Auckland courier driverTuipulotu Vi was shot and killed in 2024. Photo: Facebook / supplied

A US national is accused of flying into New Zealand to carry out a murder at the request of an organised criminal group before flying back home, RNZ can reveal.

The man is charged with killing Auckland courier driver Tuipulotu Vi in August 2024.

Police believe he then flew back to the USA where he attempted to murder someone else. He's been charged there and if convicted, is facing a maximum sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole.

The man's link to the killing in New Zealand has been shrouded in secrecy due to extensive suppression orders obtained by police that prevented publishing the circumstances of the alleged offending.

On Friday, Judge Yelena Yelavich lifted those orders following opposition from RNZ and police not seeking to continue them.

RNZ can now report that Tanginoa Pahulu Tangi is believed to have been sent to New Zealand by an organised criminal group based in the US to carry out a killing.

It's understood 59-year-old Vi was not the intended target.

Court documents seen by RNZ allege the 26-year-old jointly offended with persons unknown and murdered Vi.

Police earlier said Vi was found inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the killing, Tangi flew back to the USA.

Then, in August last year he allegedly attempted to murder a man in a shooting in Oakley, California.

A press release at the time from the Oakley Police Department said police were called to reports of a shooting about 3am on 27 August. Residents in the area heard the shooting and said they saw the suspected shooter flee in a dark coloured Ford F150.

While attending to the victim, police saw a vehicle matching the description of the suspected shooter.

The vehicle initially pulled over, but then sped off and police began a pursuit. They later spiked the vehicle and arrested Tangi.

"We are able to determine this was a targeted attack and there are no other known suspects," police said.

"An incredible amount of teamwork, by community members and law-enforcement officers alike, went into the successful apprehension of the suspect in this case. I am identifying the suspect in this case as Tanginoa Tangi, a 25-year-old male resident of Hayward. The victim in this case had just returned home and he was getting out of his vehicle when Tangi shot him several times."

RNZ has obtained court documents in relation to the charges Tangi faces in the USA.

He's accused of attempted murder, shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, fleeing a pursuing police officer's vehicle while driving recklessly, and possession of a firearm.

He has pleaded not guilty and is set to go on trial next month.

A spokesperson for the local District Attorney's office told RNZ the office was "generally aware" that Tangi had another pending matter in New Zealand and that they were aware an extradition warrant existed.

Tangi was facing a possible life sentence with the possibility of parole, the spokesperson confirmed.

Tangi had been notified orally of the extradition warrant.

"Regarding the New Zealand matter, the DA's office does not litigate extradition proceedings. However, we expect that once Mr Tangi's case here in California concludes, the extradition process to New Zealand would move forward at that time."

RNZ sent several questions to Tangi's lawyer, who declined to comment.

"We cannot comment at this time and do not foresee being able to offer anything in the near future."

The scene in Pakuranga. Photo: NZ Herald/Jason Oxenham

'Investigation ongoing'

Two other people have been charged with murdering Vi and are before the courts.

In a statement to RNZ on Friday afternoon, police confirmed a third person "has been charged with murder as part of an ongoing homicide investigation, following the death of a courier driver in Pakuranga Heights in 2024".

Operation Block commenced on 19 August 2024 to investigate the murder of 59-year-old Tuipulotu Vi on Marvon Downs Avenue.

A murder charge has now been filed against a 26-year-old man.

"The man is currently in custody in the United States for offences committed in that country and is now subject to an extradition process," Counties Manukau CIB detective inspector Shaun Vickers said.

"We are working with the relevant authorities in relation to this.

"This is the third person charged over to Mr Vi's death and our investigation remains ongoing."

As the matter is before the courts, police are limited in providing further information, Vickers said.

RNZ has approached several government agencies as well as the FBI and Interpol in relation to the case.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson earlier said they were unable to assist with RNZ's query.

A spokesperson for Foreign Affairs minister Winston Peters earlier confirmed he had not been briefed on the matter.

A spokesperson at the FBI's National Press Office said the agency had no comment.

A US Embassy Wellington spokesperson said as a matter of "long-standing policy", the embassy did not comment on ongoing criminal investigations or matters before the court.

"Speaking generally, I can say that the US Embassy and US law enforcement authorities routinely assist our New Zealand counterparts as and when appropriate."

A Customs spokesperson said they were unable to disclose personal information on individuals.

"Customs carries out risk assessment for all passengers arriving to New Zealand using several tools and systems. This includes the assessment of information included on their New Zealand Traveller Declaration.

"Should agencies have concerns regarding individual passengers, they can be referred to Immigration New Zealand for verification of their entitlement to enter New Zealand."