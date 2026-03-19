Canadian vigilante flies to NZ to expose alleged sex predator

A Waikato man (left) was confronted by the Herald at his home on Wednesday after a video emerged online of him allegedly grooming who he thought was a 13-year-old girl. Photo: Mike Scott / NZ Herald

Police have launched an investigation after a Waikato man was allegedly caught sending inappropriate photos and a video to a 13-year-old girl.

However, that 13-year-old girl was actually a Canadian man who specialises in uncovering men in chat rooms who target young girls.

The Canadian flew to New Zealand to confront the man at his workplace and later at his home.

He then posted a video on social media showing his communications with the man while posing as a teen, and when he approached the man in person to confront him about what he had allegedly done.

The investigator also criticised New Zealand Police in the video for not arresting the man that day.

In the online video, the Waikato man appears to admit using chat rooms, wanting "sexy" photos from the girl, and at one stage says he's only wearing a singlet and is touching himself. Children can be heard in the distance, but when asked by the "girl" if someone is there, he says the television is on.

When confronted by the investigator at his workplace, the man spoke at length and said his actions were "stupid".

However, when the Herald visited him at his home on Wednesday he declined to make any comment.

His employer told NZME he is no longer working there.

Police have confirmed they are aware of the case and are investigating.

'Pity u not here to join me'

According to the investigator, the man was initially found in an online chat room where he initiated the conversation with someone he thought was a teenage girl.

The Waikato man was confronted by the investigator, who then posted a video on social media this week. It has since been removed. Photo: Supplied / Open Justice

He was asked how old he was by the investigator, and he replied he was in his 40s.

The investigator replied and said their age was 13.

The man is alleged to have responded, "yea nice", before following up with "pity u not here to join me".

He was then asked what he did for fun, and he said "surf and s3x".

There was also a chat about cuddling naked and he's alleged to have mentioned that if they lived closer, they could have dated.

The pair then moved their chat to the app Discord, where the man allegedly sent photos and a video.

The pair also engaged in a video call, excerpts of which were shown in the online video.

When approached by the investigator at a workplace where he was a subcontractor, the man acknowledged asking the girl for "sexy" photos but said he was "just being stupid".

He said he normally chats with friends on there but promised to stop using it.

Asked if he was naked around his home, the man said if he was, it was only because he'd just had a shower after work.

The investigator asked him about having children at home and the man denied being inappropriate around them.

Later in the video, when confronted at his home, the man's wife is also captured on camera because the investigator wanted her to be aware of her husband's alleged behaviour.

"I just think it's important to know that the kids are safe, and that you are aware," he says.

The wife chuckles and responds that her husband was "going to get kicked up the a*** in bed".

The investigator told his online audience he was frustrated because he called police on the day he confronted the man and waited for them at the site for four hours, but they never turned up.

Police did not address questions from NZME about why officers did not attend that day but did confirm they were aware of the case.

'This information is being assessed'

Hamilton City Area Commander Inspector Andrea McBeth confirmed police received a report this month of a person who was allegedly having indecent conversations with a young person online.

"Police are also aware of the video that has been published in connection to this matter.

"Police have since received information relating to the matter, are reviewing, and investigating that information."

McBeth said police were aware that other people had been referred to in the online video.

"We are aware of several individuals mentioned in this video who may be impacted or connected through the allegations raised," she said.

"The safety and welfare of those individuals is a primary concern for us, and we are working with our partners to ensure this."

McBeth said they don't encourage the public to take matters into their own hands or confront individuals themselves.

"Instead, if anyone may be concerned regarding suspicious behaviour, they are asked to contact us."

She also reminded the public that posting about an individual online, or sending digital communications about an individual to any person, may be committing an offence under the Harmful Digital Communications Act 2015.