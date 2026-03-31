Post Shop saved from closure

The North End Post Shop will stay open but with fewer services. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Oamaru's ‘‘essential’’ North End Post Shop has been saved from closure, following a U-turn by NZ Post –— but some community services could still be lost under revised plans.

The organisation announced in early February that it planned to shutter the post office, on Thames Highway, prompting public outcry, an appeal from business owners Paul and Jan Denny and a petition to be launched which garnered almost 1000 signatures.

NZ Post has now reversed its decision following a review process, it announced.

However, not all services will be retained under current NZ Post proposals. Customers will still be able to send parcels and letters within New Zealand but other services the North End Post Shop currently offers will be lost, including parcel collection, sending parcels overseas and NZTA services.

‘‘Some services will change (pending retail partner agreement)’’, NZ Post commented in a release posted to its website.

Waitaki District Mayor Mel Tavendale said it was ‘‘really positive to see that they [NZ Post] are willing to revisit the decision’’.

But she added: ‘‘I think there is some work to go to achieve those outcomes.’’

The mayor said she would be supporting the post shop through the process.

Oamaru was one of a ‘‘small number of cases’’ — 10 businesses — where NZ Post said it had offered to retain some or all services, following requests for review from 26 stores. NZ Post originally said it planned to close more than 140 post offices nationwide.

In a statement, the organisation said: ‘‘We understand how important these decisions are for local communities, and appreciate the constructive discussions we have had with our retail partners and communities through this process.’’

NZ Post said it had taken another look at its decision in each of the 10 cases after ‘‘carefully considering’’ feedback and information received.

‘‘In some of these locations, all existing NZ Post services will stay. In others, stores will continue to offer only the services most needed by that community to reflect how people in the area use NZ Post today,’’ it added.

Lisa Carter, who created the petition to save the North End Post Shop on Change.org, wrote that the business was ‘‘crucial for preserving the independence, dignity, and connection to essential services for so many in our community’’.

Explaining the rationale for the closures, NZ Post previously said: ‘‘The focus of the changes has been to make sure we have the right mix of stores and services in the right locations

‘‘We determined this through a careful, evidence-based process that analysed detailed customer patterns and retail network data to understand how people are using NZ Post today, especially the growth in parcel sending and collection.’’

NZ Post was contacted for further comment.

charley-kai.john@odt.co.nz