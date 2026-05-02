Highway reopens after truck rolls near Tarras

Photos: NZTA

State Highway 8 has reopened after a lengthy closure following a truck roll overnight.

Police said the crash occurred between Māori Point Rd and Bells Lane, near the Lindis River bridge, about 1.45am.

"Fortunately there were no injuries but the road is blocked."

Police said the truck was carrying chilled/frozen goods which needed to be unloaded before the truck could be righted and towed.

In an update about 8.30am NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the highway was still closed and contractors were working to unload the goods. Detours were in place.

In a further update at 11.45am NZTA advised the highway had reopened, but urged motorists to take care in the area.