Early start, calm conditions for duck-shooters

The Wilsons - Hamish, Cade and Brian - headed out on to Lake Tuakitoto about 6.30am. Photos: Nick Brook

A bright full moon hung over Lake Tuakitoto as the first day of duck-shooting season drew hunters quietly into position this morning.

At 5.10am, the lakeside was already active, with utes and trailers parked beside the wetland near Kaitangata.

The air was cold but not frosty, and the still conditions carried the sound of abundant birdlife through the dark across the silvery surface.

Eight more vehicles arrived between 6am and 6.44am and groups began launching dinghies before first light, among them 21-year-old Sam Bonney carrying a Beretta A400 shotgun with recoil-reducing Kick-Off stock.

More than a dozen men, ladies and dogs had gathered from Dunedin and around the Clutha District.

The Bonneys - (from left) Fern, Mike and James - whose family's presence on Lake Tuakitoto has been part of the cycle for generations.

The presence of some, like the Bonneys, have been part of Tuakitoto's cycle for generations.

At 6.44am, the first shots rang out and within minutes choruses of gunfire thundered through the sharp silhouettes of dawn.

Though the sun did not clear the hills till after 8am, it was broad daylight by about 7.20am and a breeze threatened before giving up the ghost to calm, crystal clear sunlight and rising temperatures.

By 9am, shooting had become more sporadic as many birds sought refuge on calm sea waters off the nearby coast.

Larger waterfowl such as swans and geese remained settled on the lake, evidently aware they were safe if they didn't fly.