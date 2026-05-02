Post shop owners grateful to community

Customers will still be able to collect parcels, mail parcels domestically and send letters in New Zealand and abroad at the North End Post Shop after owners Jan Denny and her husband Paul accepted an offer from NZ Post, which reversed its decision to close the business following a review. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

Oamaru’s North End Post Shop has been saved from closure after its owners thrashed out a deal with NZ Post.

Jan Denny, who runs the post office on Thames Highway with husband Paul, said the couple were “very grateful” to the community for their support through the ordeal.

She said they had now accepted an offer from NZ post.

A petition, signed by 1000 people, was the reason they got an offer from NZ Post at all, she said.

The petition was launched earlier this year after NZ Post announced the shop would be closed, with the company later reversing its decision following a review process.

The new agreement — due to start on June 24 — means customers will still be able to collect parcels, mail parcels domestically, and send letters in New Zealand and abroad.

But services including bill payments will no longer be available.

Mrs Denny told Allied Media this would come as “sad” news for some of their customers and it would particularly impact older people.

She raised concerns about how they would be able to pay their bills without the service.

In her Change.org petition, Lisa Carter wrote that the business was “crucial for preserving the independence, dignity and connection to essential services for so many in our community”.

Mrs Denny said the petition was “what got us an offer at all”.

“We are very grateful for the community and those who contributed to us still being here.”

NZ Post consumer general manager Sarah Sandoval said NZ Post understood how important these decisions were and had “carefully considered new information and feedback”.

“For NZ Post North End, that new information changed the picture enough to support a different outcome. As a result, we've been able to retain some services at this location, working with the retail partner to reach this outcome.

“This means customers will continue to be able to send letters, send domestic parcels and collect parcels at this store, reflecting how people in the area use NZ Post services today. Customers will need to visit another nearby NZ Post store for bill payment services and international parcel sending.”

Oamaru was one of a “small number of cases” — 10 businesses — where NZ Post said it had offered to retain some or all services, following requests for review from 26 stores. NZ Post originally said it planned to close more than 140 post offices nationwide.