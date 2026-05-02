New cancer treatment machine arrives at hospital

A new cancer treatment machine that arrived at Dunedin Hospital this morning has been labelled "a significant step forward" for health care in the South.

Health Minister Simeon Brown said the $4.3 million Linear Accelerator (LINAC) machine would allow for more precise and advanced treatment for cancer patients across the lower South Island.

“This is a significant step forward for cancer care in the South, giving patients access to more advanced, highly targeted treatment closer to home,” Brown said.

A crane was used to lift the new machine into place this morning.

In a statement Brown said it would now undergo six weeks of testing and commissioning to ensure it met all safety and performance standards, and it was expected to begin treating patients shortly after.

He said the hospital operated three LINAC machines and the new one was replacing another that had reached the end of its working life.

It would ensure patients continued to receive vital treatment for cancer, as well as some debilitating benign conditions, he said.

“The new machine can target very small lesions to within one millimetre and can deliver radiation to tumour sites from many different angles.

"This allows higher doses of radiation to be delivered while minimising damage and side‑effect risks to surrounding healthy areas, including critical areas such as the brain.

“The updated software also allows clinicians to treat multiple tumours at the same time, reducing overall treatment times for patients and allowing for some treatments that are not possible with older models.

“It also supports ongoing service development by giving clinical teams the opportunity to train on the latest technology and continue improving how care is delivered.”

He said the installation was part of a wider programme to upgrade and expand cancer treatment capacity across New Zealand.

- Allied Media