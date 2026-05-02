Indoor sports centre proposed by group

Angela Spackman. PHOTO: TRACEY ROXBURGH

A group planning a multi-use indoor sports facility in Queenstown says it will be built “by the community, for the community” and could be a game-changer for the local sports scene.

The proposed facility, potentially situated on council-owned land behind the Queenstown Events Centre, in Frankton, would cater for sports underserved in the district now and in the future.

These include indoor cricket, squash, padel and social sports such as futsal and netball, which are not offered in the council-owned events centre, nor in its planned new four-court stadium.

Spearheaded by Queenstown residents Angela Spackman and Jono Browne, the group last week submitted to the Queenstown Lakes District Council’s draft annual plan.

They said they were not seeking council funding, but rather in-principle support to continue exploring the feasibility of developing the facility on council-owned land.

‘‘We see this as working alongside the Queenstown Events Centre to strengthen the overall sporting and community offering in our district,’’ Mr Browne said.

‘‘This is a community resource, built by the community, for the community.

‘‘Our goal is to create something that delivers long-term benefits, both in terms of participation and affordability.’’

The facility would be developed and operated by a charitable trust, with profits going back into local sports clubs and initiatives to reduce membership costs, he said.

At almost 5000sqm, the facility would include four squash courts, three or four cricket nets and space for other social sports, including four padel courts.

‘‘We want to provide a facility which is dedicated to the community, sport — domestic, regional, international, as required — and also social.’’

Mr Browne said it was a facility that was well overdue, especially given the area’s fast-growing population.

‘‘We are in an alpine climate where there’s five, six, seven months per year where it’s hard to get outdoors.

‘‘Not everybody can afford to go out skiing, etc.

‘‘And there are a lot of participants in those summer sports which can carry through the winter.’’

Mr Browne said there was no reason why the facility would not be full both daytime and evenings.

He said he thought it was important it was in the “hub” of Frankton.

‘‘Squash is a good example — the courts are in a terrible [central Queenstown] location as the majority of the population lives [beyond Frankton].’’

It would also be close to Wakatipu High School and most local primary schools, he said.

Mr Browne said if the council could help with the land his group would then undertake detailed feasibility studies and community engagement.

He was confident funding for the centre would come through grants, philanthropy and local backing.

‘‘We believe our community has the ability to come together and make this happen.’’

Local cricket coach Emma Campbell said having indoor nets for winter and wet-weather training would have a huge impact — ‘‘just having that would just take us to that next step’’.

It could lift the level of local cricket another 20%.

She said Queenstown was producing a lot of promising cricketers, but having to travel to Dunedin for indoor training was a barrier for many.

‘‘I just think it would take a lot of pressure off families, and keep players in the game, too.’’

Apart from helping high-performance cricketers, Ms Campbell said it would also

provide opportunities for a parent to go for a hit with their child.

‘‘It might even attract other top cricketers here.’’

Local squash stalwart Dave Gardiner, who has labelled the courts by the Recreation Ground two of the worst in New Zealand, also welcomed plans for modern courts in Frankton.

‘‘The squash courts in town are not fit for purpose, and squash is having a wee renaissance in Queenstown.

‘‘There are so many people that have played and will play again [in a new facility].

‘‘It’s so good for your fitness: any age can play and it’s reasonably cheap to play.’’

Build the courts and “they will come”, Mr Gardiner said.

The new venue would also be attractive for juniors and high school students, he said.

‘‘It would give us the opportunity to run things on a national level, on a regional level and, as we all know, everybody loves to come to Queenstown.’’

Queenstown Lakes District Mayor John Glover, whom Ms Spackman met with to discuss the proposal, said she thought there were ‘‘many, many really good projects council would love to see happen, but we'll never have the money for.

‘‘So if we can enable others to take things forward by providing land, I think that’s something we need to consider a lot more in the future.’’ - Philip Chandler

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