Knife-wielding teen sparks armed police callout

Armed police swarmed a Dunedin street last night when a teenager began allegedly chasing members of the public with a knife.

Acting Senior Sergeant Iain Notman, of Dunedin, said police were called to Helensburgh Rd about 5.45pm yesterday after ‘‘multiple reports of a male chasing members of the public with a knife or other sharp object’’.

Police at the scene on Monday evening. Photo: Craig Baxter

Police arrived and found a 19-year-old man who ran back inside a house in the street, closing the door behind him, Acting Snr Sgt Notman said.

The address was then cordoned and the man’s carers were removed from the house.

Additional officers arrived, including the police negotiating team, who successfully spoke to the man.

He was arrested without incident.

Neither the 19-year-old nor any other members of the public were injured, Acting Snr Sgt Notman said.

Police at the scene on Monday evening. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Up to eight police units were visible at the scene yesterday and there were several armed officers present.

The man was taken into custody about 7.25pm.

A Hato Hone St John ambulance was also at the scene.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz