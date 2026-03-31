Knife-wielding teen sparks armed police callout

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Armed police swarmed a Dunedin street last night when a teenager began allegedly chasing members of the public with a knife.
Acting Senior Sergeant Iain Notman, of Dunedin, said police were called to Helensburgh Rd about 5.45pm yesterday after ‘‘multiple reports of a male chasing members of the public with a knife or other sharp object’’.
The address was then cordoned and the man’s carers were removed from the house.
Additional officers arrived, including the police negotiating team, who successfully spoke to the man.
He was arrested without incident.
Neither the 19-year-old nor any other members of the public were injured, Acting Snr Sgt Notman said.
The man was taken into custody about 7.25pm.
A Hato Hone St John ambulance was also at the scene.