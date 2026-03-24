Man tortured family cat as relationship broke down

Rongjian Feng outside the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday and Max. Photo: Al Williams

A man bought his partner a cat only to subject it to serious acts of cruelty as their relationship broke down, including pulling it’s teeth out with pliers.

Rongjian Feng bought the short-haired black cat in December 2022, and it was affectionately named Max.

But, it was only a matter of months before the wilful ill-treatment started. Feng took a pair of pliers from his garage and used them to break the cat’s upper teeth between April and July 2023.

It was however years before the law caught up with him after CCTV footage revealed a series of incidents that culminated in the animal suffering a fractured femur, wounded lip and front foot and broken whiskers.

Now Feng has been banned from owning animals for 10 years and ordered to pay $5000 in veterinary costs after appearing in the Christchurch District Court charged with wilful ill-treating an animal.

The summary of facts showed Feng, known as "Frankie" declined to be formally interviewed by police.

Judge Tony Greig described the offending as "cruel in the extreme".

In April 2024, about 12 months after Feng had snapped the cat’s teeth, a second incident resulted in the animal suffering a fractured femur on the left hind limb, a wounded upper lip and dorsal, scuffed toenails on both front feet and broken whiskers.

Two veterinarians examined Max, the first saying the injuries and circumstances leading to them would have caused the cat pain and distress.

The second vet, after observing the CCTV footage said the fracture and the importance of the bone in normal mobility would have caused extreme pain.

The vet said the femur was a large, strong bone that didn’t fracture easily, and significant blunt trauma would have caused the bone to break.

The footage showed the cat in the lounge at Feng’s home in April 2024, contained inside a pet crate recovering from a fracture it had sustained to its right limb a month prior. The limb had to be amputated due because of the severity of the fracture. The origins of that fracture are unknown and were not attributed to Feng.

He removed the cat from the crate and restrained and struggled with it for two minutes on the floor.

Max pictured at home. Supplied/ SPCA

Feng was then seen holding the cat by its tail, lifting it up and over the cage into the air and then letting go of it and chasing the animal around the lounge out of view of the camera.

Feng attempted to kick as it ran away.

A vet who viewed the footage said holding the cat by its tail would have caused immediate distress, pain and discomfort.

Two hours later he removed the cat from the crate again, gripping the skin at the back of the neck (scruffing), and held it in that position for 40 seconds while appearing to examineit.

Feng stood up, still holding the cat and moved out of view.

The vets who viewed the footage said scruffing was contrary to fear-free handling of adult cats.

The cat returned to the picture a minute later and was obviously unable to use its one remaining back leg, struggling across the floor towards the crate.

Feng was seen following the cat and appeared to try to find it but left a short time later.

The following day his partner found the cat with an injured leg that was "floppy" and non-weight bearing.

Max collapsed when trying to walk and was taken to the vet who found the injuries.

It was only three months earlier that the cat had been examined by a vet who discovered fractures to its teeth.

In May 2024 both of the cat’s upper canine teeth were removed by a veterinarian dentist who concluded the damage was consistent with them having been deliberately snapped by human intervention.

When asked by his partner why he had broken the cat’s teeth, Feng said the cat had bitten him, and he was afraid the cat would bite their daughter.

Feng’s lawyer Tony Garrett agreed with SPCA prosecutor Grace Duncan that imprisonment was an appropriate starting point.

Judge Greig said he would have given Feng home detention but that would have left little ability to pay the vet costs.

"I’m attracted to a sentence that keeps him working."

A report showed Feng was under significant psychological distress, exhausted, and struggling with relationship strain.

Judge Grieg sentenced Feng to four months community detention term, ordered him to repay $5000 in vet fees to the SPCA, and disqualified him from owning animals for a decade.

SPCA chief executive Todd Westwood, following sentencing, said Max’s treatment was despicable.

"The fact Max was not seen by a veterinarian for months after his teeth were deliberately broken beggars’ belief. Max would have suffered extreme pain and suffering during this time and struggled to eat.

"Not only that, but the defendant also swung Max by his tail while recovering from a serious injury, one month out of surgery."

- Al Williams, Open Justice reporter