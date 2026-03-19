Body found in search for missing Gore man

Lake Manapouri. File photo: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Police searching for a man who fell overboard in Lake Manapouri have recovered a body this morning.

While formal identification is yet to take place, police believe it is likely to be the man who went missing on Saturday about 1km offshore in Lake Manapouri.

The victim is believed to be a 43-year-old Gore man.

Police Search and Rescue and the Police Dive Squad, with assistance from the Royal New Zealand Navy have conducted extensive searches of the lake and surrounding areas over the past few days.

“Police extend our deepest condolences to the man’s family during this difficult time,” Sergeant Alun Griffiths.

“I would also like to thank all those involved in the search – we are especially grateful for the assistance of the New Zealand Defence Force in providing specialist expertise that allowed this extended search to be concluded,” he said.