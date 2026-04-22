Southland MP plans media complaint over leak claim

Southland National MP Joseph Mooney. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Southland National MP Joseph Mooney says he plans to make a complaint to the Media Council over an "outrageous breach of journalistic standards" by Newstalk ZB's flagship host.

In a weekly interview with Mike Hosking on Monday, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said there were five MPs in caucus he believed to be moaning to the media.

The following day Hosking named who he believed those MPs to be, including Mooney.

Mooney took to social media today to say he hadn't leaked "nor do I know anyone else who did".

"Beware of radio jocks seeking relevance who claim 'impeccable sources' and rush out scurrilous claims on national media - without even bothering to approach me or anyone else to ask for comment before doing so. Not even an attempt at 'balance'.

"I am going to be making a complaint to the Media Council about this outrageous breach of journalistic standards.

"I dare Mr Hosking to name his impeccable source - because I know for a fact that 'he' is full of it."

A 1News-Verian poll at the weekend showed the coalition government, made up of National, NZ First and Act, would be out of power.

National was on just 30% approval and Luxon, the leader of the party, dipped four points to 16% in the preferred prime minister stakes.

Luxon took the extraordinary move of calling a motion of confidence in himself at a caucus meeting yesterday, following intense media speculation about his position.

The meeting involved a secret ballot with anonymous voting. While successful for Luxon, he refused to take questions about it afterwards, or say if the vote was unanimous.