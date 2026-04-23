Armed police raid South Otago property

Police at the scene in Clarendon. Photo: Nick Brook

Armed police descended on a rural property in South Otago in a pre-planned raid this morning.

A witness who was passing by said about 9am this morning there were three marked police cars at the property near the intersection of State Highway 1 and Phosphate Rd at Clarendon.

Traffic was still flowing but there were two officers in Armed Offender Squad-type uniforms about 30m south of the entrance of the house at the property, he said.

The raid was in relation to a pre-planned search warrant, a police spokeswoman said.

"Everything's under control, everybody's fine," a police officer at the scene said.

- Allied Media