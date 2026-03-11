'We are all devastated': Southland crash victims worked at blueberry farm

The two people who died in a crash in rural Southland were employees of a Southland blueberry farm.

In a social media post, Blueberry Country Southland said "with sadness" two members of their local blueberry picking crew died while on their way to work yesterday.

The crash also left a third employee of theirs injured.

‘‘We are all devastated — they were [and] are valued members of our . . . crew.

‘‘On behalf of all our staff we send loving support to the injured and condolences to the whole family at this terrible time.’’

The two employees died in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Fairfax-Isla Bank Rd and Isla Bank-Flints Bush Rd, in Isla Bank, near Otautau, yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 8.40am.

A police spokesman said despite extensive efforts by emergency services, the two people died at the scene of the crash.

The road was closed for much of the day while a scene examination was carried out by the Serious Crash Unit.

