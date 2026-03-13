Child serious after being hit by car in Invercargill McDonald's carpark

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A child has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in an Invercargill fast-food carpark.
A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to a McDonald’s carpark about 7pm tonight after reports that a vehicle had hit a child.
‘‘The child was taken to hospital in serious condition,’’ the spokeswoman said.
‘‘Police have spoken to the driver of the vehicle, and enquiries ongoing into exactly what happened.’’
A Hato Hone St John spokesman confirmed they transported one patient in a serious condition to Southland Hospital.
Two ambulances and one rapid response unit attended.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said they responded trucks from its Invercargill and Kingswell stations.
No-one was trapped and they left the scene in the care of St John, the spokeswoman said.